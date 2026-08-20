Tripura Cabinet approves 305 new posts, recruitment of 1,177 personnel

The Tripura Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha, on August 20 approved the creation of 305 new posts and the recruitment of 1,177 personnel across various government departments to strengthen the state's administrative machinery and public service delivery.

Cabinet spokesperson and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced the decisions at a press conference at the Secretariat following the Cabinet meeting.

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet approved the direct recruitment of 916 police constables, including male and female candidates, under the Home Department. The recruitment will involve physical fitness tests, written examinations and oral tests, with the recruitment board to be headed by the Director General of Police.

The Cabinet also approved the recruitment of 219 Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) under the Health and Family Welfare Department through the Tripura Joint Recruitment Board.

In addition, 27 Group-C technical posts were approved under the General Administration (Printing and Stationery) Department. The posts include Chargeman, Chargeman Retouching, Chargeman Offset Machine, Copy Holder, Kokborok Copy Holder, Machine Man and Binder.

For four proposed new Government Railway Police (GRP) stations at Bishramganj, Udaipur, Belonia and Sabroom, the Cabinet approved the creation of 105 posts, including Sub-Inspectors, Women Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Women Head Constables, Women Constables and Constable Drivers.

The Tribal Welfare Department will also fill 15 fixed-pay posts through the GRBT, including LDC and Multi-Tasking Staff positions.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved the creation of 200 Assistant Professor posts for government general degree colleges under the Higher Education Department. However, Chowdhury clarified that the decision concerns the creation of posts and does not mean recruitment to all 200 positions will take place immediately.

The Cabinet also approved the ‘Shri Shri University, Tripura Bill, 2026’, paving the way for the proposed university to offer certificate, diploma, postgraduate diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, PhD and post-doctoral programmes, along with honorary degrees such as D.Litt and D.Sc.

The proposed university will offer programmes across diverse fields, including science, engineering and technology, architecture and planning, social sciences and humanities, commerce and management, AYUSH, yoga and naturopathy, and medical sciences.

Minister Chowdhury said the decisions, particularly the recruitment of 916 police constables and the creation of posts for the four new GRP stations, would strengthen manpower, improve law and order and make government services more effective and accessible to citizens.