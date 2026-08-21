Tripura Cabinet approves four new Government Railway Police Stations

The Tripura Cabinet on August 20 approved a proposal to establish four new Government Railway Police Stations (GRPS) in the state to strengthen security for railway passengers, a minister said.

The new GRPS will be set up at Bishramganj, Udaipur, Belonia and Sabroom, expanding security coverage across the state. Tripura currently has 10 Government Railway Police Stations.

To staff the proposed police stations, the Cabinet also approved the creation of 105 posts across various categories, including Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to establish a university at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district.

In addition, the state government approved the creation of 305 new posts, including 200 Assistant Professor posts, as part of measures to strengthen manpower across various departments.