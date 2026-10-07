Tripura Cabinet approves free festival ration, to fill up over 1200 posts

The Tripura Cabinet has approved a series of decisions, including free distribution of suji, maida and sugar among nearly 9.9 lakh ration card holders as a special festival allocation, Cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury said on Wednesday, October 7.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. Under the special allocation, each ration card holder will receive 500 grams of suji, 1 kg of maida and 1 kg of sugar free of cost through fair price shops during October and November.

According to Chowdhury, the government will require around 243 MT of suji, 1,984 MT of maida and 929 MT of sugar for the distribution. The total expenditure for the scheme will be around Rs 9.35 crore. He said the free festival allocation has been provided every year to all ration card holders.

The Cabinet also approved the creation and filling up of 700 posts of Secondary Graduate Teachers (STGT) on a fixed-pay basis for Classes IX and X under the Education Department.

In another decision concerning elementary education, the Cabinet approved a proposal to fill 361 teaching posts, comprising 75 Graduate Teachers (GTs) and 286 Under Graduate Teachers (UGTs).

Under the Urban Development Department, approval was granted for the creation and filling up of 213 posts of various categories under the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the sitting allowance for members of sub-committees under the SC Welfare Department. The allowance has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per sitting.

For boarding students under the Minority Welfare Department, the Cabinet approved an enhancement of the boarding stipend from Rs 65 to Rs 100 per day.

Another significant decision was the constitution of the Tripura Staff Selection Commission (TSSC) to conduct recruitment for Group B, Group C and Group D posts in the state government.

The Cabinet also approved the filling up of eight vacant Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts under the Science and Technology Department.