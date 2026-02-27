Tripura cabinet approves pilot rollout of ‘Nari Adalat’ scheme in 10 Gram Panchayats

The Tripura Cabinet has approved a proposal to implement the Centre’s Nari Adalat scheme on a pilot basis in 10 gram panchayats across the state, a minister said on February 27.

Briefing the media in Agartala, Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday.

Chowdhury said the Nari Adalat scheme, launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will function as a panchayat-level arbitration forum to address cases related to atrocities against women. The forum will seek to resolve disputes through community-based mechanisms and, where necessary, recommend police action.

Each Nari Adalat will consist of a committee of up to nine socially respected members. The pilot project will be implemented in selected gram panchayats across all eight districts of Tripura, the minister said.

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved guidelines to provide coaching support to Tripura-domiciled graduates preparing for national-level competitive examinations. Coaching centres will be set up at the Bir Chandra State Central Library, Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya in Udaipur, and the Government Degree College. Each centre will have a capacity to accommodate 100 candidates, who will be selected through a merit-based screening process.

The Cabinet also took a major welfare decision by enhancing the daily stipend for Scheduled Caste hostel boarders from ₹80 to ₹100, a move expected to benefit 712 students across the state.

Additionally, the council of ministers cleared a proposal for the recruitment of 32 junior drivers in the Health Department and approved filling up 16 additional posts, including revenue inspectors and assistant survey officers, following due recruitment procedures.

The decisions, Chowdhury said, reflect the government’s focus on women’s justice, youth empowerment and strengthening public service delivery in Tripura.