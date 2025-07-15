Tripura cabinet approves recruitment of 1658 persons in education and health sectors

In a significant decision aimed at strengthening the state’s education and healthcare infrastructure, the Tripura Cabinet on Tuesday approved multiple recruitment proposals across departments.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Cabinet spokesperson and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the state government has cleared the recruitment of six Dental Medical Officers under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

He said that the appointments will be made through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC).



“In a major boost to the education sector, the Cabinet has approved the recruitment of 915 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) for Classes 11 and 12 to address the shortage of subject experts in higher secondary schools. The recruitment will be conducted by the Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT). Candidates must hold a Postgraduate degree with at least 50% marks and a B.Ed degree”, said the minister.



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The minister said that additionally, the Cabinet has approved the creation and filling up of 700 new posts of Graduate Teachers for Classes 9 and 10 under the Directorate of Secondary Education. These appointments will be made on a fixed pay basis.

“Under the Higher Education Department, the Cabinet has also given the green light to the recruitment of 37 academic and administrative posts for the National Law University. The posts include Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Deputy Registrar, and Assistant Registrar. However, the university will conduct the recruitment as per its own rules and regulations. These decisions reflect the government’s commitment to improving the quality of education and healthcare services in the state,” said Chowdhury.