Tripura cabinet clears 48 government posts, approves Nari Adalat pilot in 10 panchayats

The Tripura government has approved the creation and filling of 48 new government posts and decided to launch Nari Adalats in 10 panchayats as a pilot initiative, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Wednesday while briefing the media on decisions taken at the latest cabinet meeting.

Chowdhury, who is also the cabinet spokesperson, said the cabinet cleared appointments for six Assistant Survey Officers and ten Revenue Inspectors under the Revenue Department, along with 32 Junior Drivers under the Health and Family Welfare Department. He said the recruitment process for the Assistant Survey Officers and Revenue Inspectors will be conducted through the Tripura Public Service Commission, while Junior Drivers will be recruited directly through the Transport Department.

The minister also announced that the daily stipend for students residing in residential hostels under the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department has been increased from ₹80 to ₹100. He said the decision will benefit students from 33 boys’ hostels, 22 girls’ hostels and one NGO-run hostel, covering a total of 712 students across the state.

Referring to initiatives announced in the 2025–26 budget, Chowdhury said the cabinet has approved the opening of free government-run coaching centres to help Tripura students compete in national-level examinations. Coaching centres will be set up in Agartala, Ambassa in Dhalai district and Udaipur in Gomati district. He said a dedicated UPSC coaching centre will function from the new building of the Birchandra State Central Library in Agartala, offering a 12-month programme with 20 hours of classes per week.

He added that coaching for SSC, RRB and IBPS examinations will be conducted at Government Degree College in Ambassa and at Netaji Subhash Government College in Udaipur. These programmes will run for six months with 24 hours of classes per week and will be implemented by the Higher Education Department from the next academic year. Selection of students will be merit-based, limited to permanent residents of Tripura, with a maximum intake of 100 students per centre.

Chowdhury further said the cabinet has decided to implement the Nari Adalat scheme as a pilot project in 10 panchayats under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The initiative aims to provide village-level justice mechanisms for women facing physical abuse, assault or harassment. The scheme will be implemented by the Social Welfare and Social Education Department.

The Nari Adalats will be set up in Phulbari in North Tripura, Serampur in Unakoti, West Sonatala in Khowai, Lembuchhara in West Tripura, Khedachhara in Sepahijala, Tepania in Gomati, Vivekanandapalli panchayat in South Tripura, and Singinala and Halahali in Dhalai district. Chowdhury said each Nari Adalat will be run by a committee of up to nine members, which may include prominent local residents and political representatives of the concerned gram panchayat.

He said the decisions reflect the government’s focus on employment generation, student welfare and strengthening grassroots-level justice delivery mechanisms in the state.