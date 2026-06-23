Tripura cabinet cracks down on private practice, grants 20% pay hike to govt doctors

The Tripura Cabinet has decided to prohibit doctors serving at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital from engaging in private practice. To compensate for the restriction, the government has approved a special 20 per cent increase in their salaries.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Health portfolio.

Announcing the decision, Cabinet spokesperson and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the new policy will apply exclusively to doctors posted at AGMC and GB Pant Hospital, the state's premier referral healthcare institution.

"The decision has been taken to maintain the quality of healthcare services and ensure better treatment facilities for patients. In return for discontinuing private practice, doctors will receive a special 20 per cent salary enhancement," Chowdhury said.

He clarified that doctors serving in district and sub-divisional hospitals will not be covered under the directive for the time being, although the government may consider extending the policy in the future.

According to the minister, the issue had been discussed on multiple occasions in the past. During a recent Cabinet meeting, the Health Secretary again raised the matter, following which the Chief Minister took a final decision.

The government has also made it clear that doctors unwilling to comply with the new policy may choose to resign from government service. However, doctors employed at AGMC and GB Pant Hospital will no longer be allowed to operate private chambers or provide private consultations.

Chowdhury revealed that a visiting team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences had recently recommended consideration of such a measure to improve healthcare standards in Tripura. Similar policies are already in place at several premier government medical institutions across the country, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi.

Officials estimate that around 350 doctors will come under the ambit of the new policy, which is expected to be implemented shortly.

The move is being viewed as a significant step towards strengthening the public healthcare system by ensuring greater availability of specialist doctors in government hospitals and improving patient care services.

The decision comes as the state government continues efforts to modernise healthcare infrastructure and enhance medical services across Tripura.