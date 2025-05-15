The Tripura State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, extended its heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of the anti-militancy mission, Operation Sindoor.





The operation was carried out in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgaon, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian citizens.





During the Cabinet meeting held on `Wednesday, Chief Minister Dr. Saha presented resolution on behalf of the state government, which was unanimously passed by the Cabinet members.

The message hailed Operation Sindoor as a "befitting response" by the Indian Army to the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack and lauded the brave soldiers for their decisive action in suppressing militancy in the region.





"The successful conduct of this operation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is indicative of India’s resolute stand against terrorism," the statement read.





The Cabinet reaffirmed its support for the Prime Minister's assertion that India’s fight against terrorism would continue unabated.





"India believes in non-violence and peaceful coexistence. But any attempt to destabilise the country will be met with a strong and appropriate response," the message emphasized.





The Tripura Cabinet also commended the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in ensuring the mission’s success. In addition, it paid tribute to the memory of soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in the Pahalgaon attack and appreciated the dedication of all security forces, including the Border Guard Force, for their relentless efforts in safeguarding the nation.