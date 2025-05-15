Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has cancelled all leaves for Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) employees during the monsoon season, aiming to maintain uninterrupted power supply across the state.

The directive came during a high-level review meeting held on Wednesday at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala, focused on monsoon preparedness. Power Secretary Abhishek Singh provided detailed instructions to engineers and senior officials during the session.

"Ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to citizens is our top priority. We must all work together to fulfil this responsibility," Minister Nath emphasised during the meeting. He indicated staff members might receive special benefits after the monsoon season in recognition of their efforts.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Udayan Sinha, TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu, Finance Director Sarvjit Singh Dogra, and senior officials from various power department divisions.

Secretary Singh delivered an analytical presentation addressing departmental challenges, potential risks, and preventive strategies. Officials highlighted vegetation management as a critical concern, noting that fallen branches during storms frequently cause power disruptions.

"Every year, branches fall on power lines during storms, disrupting services and posing serious hazards. Yet, many people resist cutting trees on their property," Nath explained, urging public cooperation. "Without public support, TSECL cannot effectively operate."

The leave cancellation policy, which covers May and June, makes exceptions only for serious medical emergencies, as the state government takes proactive measures to prevent widespread electricity disruptions during the critical monsoon months.