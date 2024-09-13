The Power Department has cancelled its contract with private electricity service provider FEDCO for failing to meet service expectations, according to Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The contract, signed on July 1, 2020, aimed to improve electricity services across several districts, but persistent customer complaints and inadequate repair work led to the cancellation.

Minister Nath stated that FEDCO was given a notice on March 4 to address service issues, but the situation only worsened. After an investigation confirmed these failures, the state had no choice but to revoke the 10-year contract.

"They were further not performing regular electricity repair work properly. As a result, numerous complaints from customers regarding their services were raised, and an investigation confirmed these issues. The state government cannot remain silent on this matter, as it is responsible to the people. Therefore, on March 4, FEDCO was given a notice asking them to improve electricity services,” Nath said.

The decision impacts over 1.44 lakh customers across ten power subdivisions, including areas Sabroom, Satchand of South District, Ambassa, Gandachara, Manu, Chawmanu under Dhalai District, Mohanpur, Hejamara, Lefunga, and Bamutia under West Tripura District which look after FEDCO.

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) will now take over electricity services in these regions. Nath reassured that all 370 FEDCO employees would retain their jobs and be integrated into TSECL operations.

In addition, the minister highlighted the recent damage caused by floods, which severely impacted the power infrastructure. Thousands of kilometres of transmission lines and electric poles were damaged, along with transformers and power lines across the state.

The power minister said that specifically, 3,599 kilometres of transmission lines were damaged, 5,397 electric poles were broken, 2,616 distribution transformers were destroyed, and 5 power transformers were damaged. Furthermore, 2,730 kilometres of PBC lines were affected.