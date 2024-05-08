The Tripura state government has cancelled the 26-day summer vacation for colleges, professional colleges, and technical institutes.

This measure is aimed at ensuring the completion of the semester syllabus. State officials have reported a loss of two weeks of classes, and anticipate further difficulty in covering the syllabus if the summer break is permitted in higher education.



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In a notification issued on Monday, Director of Higher Education Nripendra Chandra Sharma said, “In the interest of the students, the summer vacation for the General Degree Colleges/Professional Colleges/Technical Institutes under the control of the Higher Education Department, Tripura has been scheduled from May 9, 2024, to June 3, 2024 (26 days) is hereby revoked.”

In light of the cancelled summer break, the education department has decided to grant 26 days of earned leave to the staff of these institutions.