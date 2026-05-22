Tripura cancels summer vacation in state-run colleges, classes and academic work to continue

The Tripura government has withdrawn the scheduled 26-day summer vacation for all state-run colleges, including technical and professional institutions, in a move aimed at ensuring continuity in academic and administrative activities.

According to an official notification issued by Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma on Friday, the vacation, which was scheduled to begin from May 26, has been cancelled in the interest of students.

The notification stated that colleges under the Higher Education Department will remain open during the period to facilitate key academic processes, including admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, even semester examinations, and other administrative work.

The government has also announced that faculty members and college staff will receive 26 days of Earned Leave in lieu of working during the period originally earmarked for summer holidays.

Officials said the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state is one of the primary reasons behind the decision. With colleges now operating under a semester-based system, authorities said there is limited scope for extended summer breaks.

“This is one of the major reasons for the cancellation of summer vacation,” Debbarma said.

Tripura currently has 22 state-run general degree colleges apart from technical and professional institutions operating under the state Higher Education Department.

