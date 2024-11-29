The Head and Neck Oncology specialists at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre (ABVRCC), in Agartala, Tripura successfully performed the state's first total thyroidectomy and tracheal resection surgery on November 22, opening new doors for advanced cancer treatment within the state.

As per a press release from Tripura Health Department, the patient, a 65-year-old woman from Gomati district, was battling stage-four thyroid cancer, which had spread to her airways, causing severe breathing difficulties.

Initially treated at a district hospital, she was referred to ABVRCC for advanced care. Upon evaluation through bronchoscopy and MRI, the oncology team diagnosed the critical condition and promptly performed an emergency tracheostomy to stabilise her breathing.

The six-hour complex surgery involved the removal of the cancer-affected thyroid gland and trachea, followed by tracheal reconstruction using an intricate anastomosis technique. Such procedures are typically deemed high-risk, especially for patients with advanced-stage cancer.

The multidisciplinary surgical team was led by Dr. Amlan Debbarma and included Dr. Rakesh Tripura, Dr. Rahul De, Dr. Bhaskar Roy, Dr. Saikat Sen, and Dr. Mousumi Shil. Anesthesia support was provided by Dr. Debashis Debroy and Dr. Mrinal Debbarma, while nursing officers and operation theater technicians played critical roles in ensuring the success of the surgery.

The Director of the Health Department commended the team’s efforts, noting that such surgeries are prohibitively expensive in private hospitals outside the state.

The patient’s family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the medical team for providing cutting-edge cancer care locally.