The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Sidhai Mohanpur under Tripura’s west district has seized a huge cache of cannabis of Rs 2.07 crores.

In a press release, BSF said that Border Security Force is fully committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from Tripura and making “Tripura - A Drug-Free State" Resultantly, BSF has been conducting a special drive against trans-border smugglers, particularly Narcotics/drugs and succeeded in neutralizing them at regular intervals independently as well as in close association with other sister Agencies.

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“On 26th March, in the wee hours, a specific Intelligence input was received indicating the stocking of a huge consignment of cannabis in a house. Acting on the said tip-off, a joint operation was planned and carried out in the house of a suspected person of village Urabari of Sidhai Mohanpur under West District and he was apprehended on the spot”, the press release reads.

It further said that during preliminary cross-examination, the accused person revealed the name of the main King-Pin resident and other associates.

“The tip further led to the search of their houses, and cannabis was recovered. A total worth Rs 2,07,75,000 weighing 1385 Kgs of cannabis was recovered clandestinely hidden underground in their houses where all three Indian nationals (including the kingpin) were apprehended”, it reads.