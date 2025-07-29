Tripura: Cannabis worth Rs 1 crore seized in Sepahijala, one arrested in separate ops

Tripura Police seized cannabis valued at over Rs 1 crore in two separate operations in Sepahijala district early Tuesday, arresting one person and recovering a major cache from a forested area.

According to Sonamura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das, the first operation led to the arrest of Indra Kumar Debbarma, from whom police recovered cannabis worth Rs 28 lakh.

In a separate operation conducted in the early hours in Dhanirampur’s dense forest, police found 386 kilograms of dry cannabis packed in nine plastic drums. The consignment, discovered abandoned and unclaimed, was seized following legal procedures.

Preliminary estimates place the market value of the seized forest consignment at Rs 77.2 lakh. Investigators believe the stash was being stored for illegal trafficking.

A case has been registered, and police have initiated a probe to track the individuals and networks involved in the smuggling.