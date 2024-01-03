In a significant drug bust, Tripura Police has arrested a man and seized cannabis worth Rs 2 lakh which was en route to Assam from Tripura on Wednesday.

The police intercepted a small four-wheeler vehicle at the Naka Point on Assam-Agartala National Highway No. 8 in the Betbagan area under Ambassa police station in Dhalai district on Wednesday afternoon and seized 25kg of dry cannabis.



Police sources said that the vigilant police personnel were conducting routine checks when they uncovered a stash of illegal substances.

“The vehicle, bearing the registration number TR 01 AZ 0606 and traveling from Agartala to Guwahati, was subjected to a thorough search at the Naka point. During the inspection, Tripura Police discovered 52 packets of dry ganja, each weighing 25 kg, concealed in various chambers of the car. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh 50. Taking swift action, we have arrested the driver of the vehicle on the spot”, said a cop.

Both the vehicle and the confiscated contraband were subsequently transported to the Ambassa police station.