In one of the biggest Marijuna recoveries in recent times, Assam Rifles seized approximate 1,024 Kg of Marijuana worth Rs 4.09 crore hidden at warehouse and nearby forest area of Bejoynagar, Sidhai Mohanpur of West Tripura District on February 23.

As per Assam Rifles, based on the specific information confirming illegal Marijuana hidden at warehouse and nearby forest area of Bijoynagar (Sidhai Mohanpur) in West Tripura District, a Joint operations was launched by Assam Rifles and representatives of Custom Department, Agartala on 23 February.

On reaching the spot, the area was cordoned by the teams of Assam Rifles and subsequently as a result of thorough search by the joint team of Assam Rifles and customs Department approximately 1024 kgs Marijuna worth Rs 4.09 crore was recovered from the location.

The seized Marijuana was later handed over to the Custom Department of Agartala.

The operation has prevented the movement of illegal narcotics items which may be supplied to the youth of Tripura state, thus spoiling their health and future. Assam Rifles has been continuously operating against the illegal narcotics and drug smuggling in the state in an endeavour to strengthen the future of Tripura.