Tripura's education system has recorded remarkable progress in this year's CBSE board examinations, with pass percentages surging dramatically across both Class 10 and 12 results.

Special Secretary of Education Raval Hemendra Kumar announced the achievements during a press conference at the Secretariat, revealing that Class 10 pass rates jumped to 86 per cent—a substantial 26 per cent increase from the previous academic year.

"The performance of Vidya Jyoti schools has been particularly noteworthy," Kumar said. "Fifteen such schools achieved 100 per cent pass rates in Class 10 compared to just one last year."

Among the standout performers, Suraj Basu of Belonia Government English Medium School topped the state's Class 10 results with 496 marks (99.2%).

South Tripura district led the state with a 92 per cent pass rate, while Khowai (89%), Unakoti and Sepahijala (88% each) followed closely behind.

Class 12 results showed similar improvement, reaching 71 per cent—21 percentage points higher than last year. Five Vidya Jyoti schools recorded perfect pass rates, with Tapeshwar Pal of Shishu Bihar School emerging as the state topper with 491 marks (98.2%).

North Tripura district posted the highest Class 12 passing percentage at 85%, while Sepahijala recorded the lowest at 47.9%.

The number of schools achieving over 90 per cent results increased dramatically, with 66 schools reaching this benchmark for Class 10 (up from just 5 last year) and 25 schools for Class 12 (up from 2).

Education Director NC Sharma expressed confidence that next year's results would improve further as government initiatives to enhance educational quality continue to take effect.