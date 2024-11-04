Amid concerns regarding the underperformance of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools in Tripura during board examinations, the board has announced the establishment of a sub-regional office in Agartala, an official stated on November 4.

The CBSE's English-medium curriculum was introduced while 125 state-run schools were rechristened as Vidyajyoti Schools after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state in 2018.

This year, 61 per cent of students of these schools cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations, while 59 per cent were successful in the class 12 exams.

Earlier, the medium of education in these schools was Bengali, under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).

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Education Department's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhijit Samajpati said that the state government will allocate suitable land for the CBSE office to strengthen educational infrastructure in the state, further informing that the office will operate temporarily from a building of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya.

The sub-regional office will provide various services to the CBSE-affiliated schools, including admission assistance, subject corrections, student record updates, exam centre coordination, mark sheet corrections, grievance redressal and teacher training facilitation, Samajpati said.

"It will also work closely with state education bodies and other regional educational institutions to support smooth operations of the examination process and student development activities. This initiative will foster a stronger educational environment and expand learning opportunities for students throughout the state," he said. (With PTI inputs)