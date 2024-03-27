The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala celebrated the 54th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

To commemorate this significant independence day with due dignity, the program was divided into two phases.

During the first phase, the National Flag of Bangladesh was hoisted at the Assistant High Commission premises, and wreaths were laid while tributes were paid to the portrait of the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The event was graced by the presence of Governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy Nallu; Union Minister of State, Pratima Bhoumik, who attended as a special guest; Justice Arindam Lodh of Tripura High Court; Tripura Human Rights Commission Chairman, Justice SC Das; Lokayat Chairperson, Kalyan Narayan Bhattacharya; MLA of Tripura Legislative Assembly, Shri Sudip Roy Barman; Chief Secretary, Jitendra Kumar Sinha; and Tripura Advocate General, Siddharth Shankar Dey.

In his keynote address, Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad remembered the great architect of freedom and father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with the four national leaders, 30 lakh martyrs, 2 lakh mothers and sisters, and the brave freedom fighters, whose sacrifices led to Bangladesh's independence.

He expressed gratitude to the people of India, the then Prime Minister of India and the Government of India, as well as the then opposition leader of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the allied forces, cultural workers, journalists, intellectuals, and people at all levels for their cooperation during the great liberation war of Bangladesh.

Additionally, he highlighted Bangladesh's relationship with Tripura over the last five decades, Tripura's role in the Great War of Liberation, and the historic relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has given a new dimension to the ties between the two countries.

"We are happy and proud to have served the people of this state for the past 50 years. Apart from this, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala, is actively engaged in various sectors including political, economic, cultural, social, communication systems, law and order, and security throughout the state," he further stated.