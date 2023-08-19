Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on August 19 criticized the erstwhile Left Front government, accusing them of actively concealing the historical significance of the princely rule of Tripura.

“The previous government tried to prevent people from knowing the history of the princely rule of Tripura. They always claimed that the Maharajas of Tripura did nothing for the state. In that regard, the present government has played the most significant role in presenting the true history of the Maharajas of Tripura to the present generation. Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the architect of modern Tripura, has been rightfully honored since the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in 2018,” Saha said during a function organized to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram at the BJP state office in Agartala.

He further stated, “This government knows how to show respect to its people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also working to honor individuals who have dedicated themselves to the service of the country. The state government is also operating under his inspiration. Previously, Janajatis were used only for vote bank politics. However, this government has lifted them out of that situation and integrated them into the mainstream of development. The BJP believes in upholding ideals.”

Dr. Saha also emphasized that the development of the state is unattainable unless the most marginalized sections of society, especially the Janajati people, are uplifted. Consequently, the current government is tirelessly working for their development.

“The Maharajas of Tripura have also contributed to the development of the state. This is why the present government has undertaken various initiatives to honor the royal family. In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named the only airport in Agartala after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya. The direct international flight service to Chittagong, Bangladesh will commence from this airport in the coming days. The world-renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore also visited Tripura multiple times during the princely period, and the royal family supported him in various ways.”

Also read: Tripura: Demand for separate state raised to mislead tribals, says CM Manik Saha