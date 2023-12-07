The central government has taken a landmark decisions for the overall development of Tripura by approving Rs 717 crore for the implementation of five people-oriented projects.



The Ministry of DoNER has approved Rs 717 crore for the implementation of five people-oriented projects.



On Facebook, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha wrote, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Double Engine Government is continuously striving to improve the quality of life of the people of Tripura. To move in this direction, the DoNER ministry has sanctioned Rs 717 crore for 5 projects.”



For this, Dr. Saha has expressed sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister and the DoNER Ministry on behalf of the people of Tripura.



Among the projects sanctioned by the DoNER ministry are Rs 202 crores for the establishment of a Dental College in Agartala, Rs 192 crores for the establishment of a 200-bedded Mother and Child Health Wing in Agartala Government Medical College & GB Pant Hospital, Rs 121 crores for a Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicts at Bishramganj under Sepahijala district, Rs 80 Crores for a Solar Micro Grid in remote tribal areas, and Rs 122 crores for 3 Rural roads of 30 KMs length.