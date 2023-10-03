In a decisive move aimed at curbing armed secessionist activities and preserving the sovereignty and integrity of India, the Central Government has declared the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) as unlawful associations. This declaration, effective from October 3, 2023, for a period of five years, encompasses all factions, wings, and front organizations associated with these outfits.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the government outlined its reasons for branding NLFT and ATTF as unlawful. Among the key justifications cited in the notification are:

The NLFT and ATTF have engaged in subversive and violent actions, undermining the government's authority and spreading terror among the people as part of their objective to establish an independent nation by secession of Tripura from India.

Both organizations have maintained close ties with other unlawful associations in the northeastern region, aiming to garner support for their secessionist agenda.

Recent activities undertaken by NLFT and ATTF have been characterized by violence and unlawfulness, posing a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity. They have targeted civilians, police, and security personnel, causing loss of life.

NLFT and ATTF have resorted to extortion of funds from the public, including businessmen and traders in Tripura, to finance their unlawful activities.

These groups have established and maintained camps in neighboring countries for various purposes, including safe havens, training, and procurement of arms and ammunition.

The Central Government expressed concern that if immediate action is not taken to curb NLFT and ATTF, they will escalate their secessionist, subversive, and violent activities. Furthermore, the government is apprehensive that these organizations could propagate anti-national activities in collusion with forces hostile to India's sovereignty.

The declaration falls under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and is aimed at curbing the unlawful activities of NLFT and ATTF, ensuring the safety and security of the region and its residents.