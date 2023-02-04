Due to the timely intervention of Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha, the ban which was imposed on the import of fish, meat, and poultry food products from other countries was lifted on February 4.

The Government of India has imposed a ban on the import of fish, meat, and poultry food products.

Akhaura Integrated Check Post in Agartala was also on this list. Due to this ban, the import of fish from Bangladesh stopped in the state causing a huge inconvenience to the people in general as the production of fish in the state is less.

When the matter came to the attention of the state government, a letter was sent to the central government.

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In this letter, the government of Tripura has requested the central government to keep Akhaura ICP out of this list of bans.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has also taken necessary steps and spoke to the minister of the concerned ministry of the central government over the phone and has requested to lift the ban because people in the state consume much more fish than the national average. So if fish is not imported from other countries, especially from Bangladesh, it will affect the people.

Following the request of the Chief Minister, the ban was lifted from the Akhaura land port by the central government.

As a result, from now on, fish will come into the state normally through the land port of the Akhaura border.