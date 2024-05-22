Tripura Chief Electoral Officer, Puneet Agarwal, on Wednesday (May 22) said that all necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of Lok Sabha votes on June 4.

CEO Agarwal made this statement after inspecting a counting hall and a strong room at Umakanta Academy in Agartala.

He said that the counting will take place on June 4, and all necessary arrangements related to the process will be completed before the scheduled time.

"Work has already commenced in all 60 counting halls spread across 20 locations. Various measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of counting at each polling station while maintaining peace and order. Each counting center is equipped with a CCTV system, fire fighting system, a three-tier security system, and an uninterrupted power supply," he stated.

Furthermore, Agarwal mentioned that administrative officials and representatives of various political parties are regularly reviewing the security arrangements of the strongrooms.

"No complaints related to the strongrooms have been filed so far. There will be three layers of security, including CAPF, State Armed Forces, and Tripura Police. We are working to enhance security further," he added.

The Chief Election Officer expressed satisfaction with the security measures implemented in the various strongrooms across the state.

Accompanying Agarwal were the Returning Officer of West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency and the District Magistrate of West Tripura District, along with Dr. Vishal Kumar.