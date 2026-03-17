Tripura CEO holds key meeting with political parties ahead of Dharmanagar by-election

Ahead of the upcoming by-election to the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in Tripura’s North District, the Election Department on March 17, held a meeting with representatives of recognised national and state political parties in Agartala.

The meeting was chaired by Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Brijesh Pandey and attended by representatives from major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, and Tipra Motha Party. Additional Chief Electoral Officer U.J. Mog and other officials were also present.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA and Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. Polling for the seat is scheduled to be held on April 9.

During the meeting, officials briefed political party representatives on the election process, guidelines, and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India. Discussions were also held on ensuring adherence to the Model Code of Conduct and maintaining transparency in the electoral process.

The Election Department appealed to all parties to cooperate in conducting a peaceful, free, and fair election. Representatives from the political parties assured full cooperation in this regard.

The meeting also included deliberations on the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, aimed at updating and strengthening the voter database ahead of the polls.