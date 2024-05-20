Tripura Communist Party of India (Marxist) state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury claimed that the chances of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning would become tough and thin if elections are held freely and fairly. He said that the party has lost its ground.

Speaking with the media, Chaudhury, who is also the leader of the opposition, stated that the party will contest the upcoming Three-Tier Panchayat election.

“The state election commissioner is new. He is an experienced and honest officer. The Commission has informed us about their preparations. As a responsible political party, and for the sake of democracy, participating not only in Panchayat but also in other elections with full force is our responsibility. We will participate in the three-tier Panchayat election,” he said.

The CPIM leader further stated that since the BJP came to power, not a single election has been held properly or fairly.

“Never before has such a fraudulent election been held, where BJP won uncontested in 96 percent of the seats. Since this process began, the BDOs are holding meetings with all political parties. Recently, after returning from a meeting, our CPIM party workers came under attack. The same thing happened to Congress workers in Kamalapur the day before yesterday. This is nothing but a clear sign that the BJP has lost its ground, and if any election is held freely and fairly, winning any election will be tough,” he said.

Chaudhury alleged that since the beginning, whether it is Lok Sabha, Panchayat, TTAADC, or state assembly elections, the ruling BJP in the state has been creating an environment of fear.

“A crisis is prevailing in rural areas, and we have visited. Yesterday, the BJP held a meeting after we highlighted this issue. The government must take steps to verify whether it is true or not. They have destroyed the education system, and the future of students is uncertain,” he added.