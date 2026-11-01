Tripura chess players Aaradhya and Arshiya Das win four medals at Western Asian Youth Championship
Aaradhya Das and Arshiya Das returned to Tripura after winning four medals at the Western Asian Youth Chess Championship. Their achievements drew a warm airport welcome and congratulations from the state chess association.
- Aaradhya secured silver in the Under-12 Girls Classical category at the championship
- Arshiya earned bronze across Classical, Rapid and Blitz Under-16 events
- The 2026 regional youth tournament concluded in Gujarat after multiple events
Two young chess players from Tripura, WCM Aaradhya Das and WIM Arshiya Das, have brought recognition to the state with a combined tally of four medals at the Western Asian Youth Chess Championship 2026, which concluded in Gujarat.
Aaradhya Das won the silver medal in the Under-12 Girls Classical category, while Arshiya Das secured three bronze medals in the Under-16 category across the Classical, Rapid and Blitz events.
A delegation of the All Tripura Chess Association visited Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to welcome the two players upon their return.
On the occasion, association president Abhijit Moulick congratulated both players on their achievements and wished them success in their future endeavours.
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