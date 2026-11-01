Two young chess players from Tripura, WCM Aaradhya Das and WIM Arshiya Das, have brought recognition to the state with a combined tally of four medals at the Western Asian Youth Chess Championship 2026, which concluded in Gujarat.

Aaradhya Das won the silver medal in the Under-12 Girls Classical category, while Arshiya Das secured three bronze medals in the Under-16 category across the Classical, Rapid and Blitz events.

A delegation of the All Tripura Chess Association visited Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to welcome the two players upon their return.

On the occasion, association president Abhijit Moulick congratulated both players on their achievements and wished them success in their future endeavours.