In a recent move, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has allotted portfolios to his cabinet ministers. The order, which was signed by Chief Secretary of Tripura JK Sinha, states that the Governor of Tripura has allocated the business of the government by assigning departments to the following ministers, on the advice of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha will be in charge of Home, Health & Family Welfare, PWD, and all other departments that have not been allocated to any other Minister. Meanwhile, Ratan Lal Nath has been assigned Power, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, and the Election Department.

Pranajit Singha Roy has been given the charge of Finance, Planning and Coordination, and Information Technology. Sushanta Chowdhury has received the departments of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, and Tourism. Santana Chakma will be in charge of Industries & Commerce, Jail (Home), and the Welfare of OBCs.

Tinku Roy has been assigned the departments of Youth Affairs & Sports, Social Welfare & Social Education, and Labour. Bikas Debbarma will look after Tribal Welfare, Handloom, Handicrafts & Sericulture, and Statistics. Sudhangsu Das has been given the departments of Animal Resource Development, Welfare of Scheduled Castes, and Fisheries.

Sukla Charan Noatia, the lone IPFT minister, will be responsible for the departments of Cooperation, Tribal Welfare (TRP & PTG), and Welfare of Minorities.

It is important to note that the Chief Minister has kept the departments of Home, Health & Family Welfare, PWD, and all other unallocated departments with himself. The move has been welcomed by the public, and the allocation of portfolios is expected to help the government function more smoothly.