Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha who is also a dentist by profession on January 11 performed a critical Maxillofacial surgery on a 10 -yrs old boy at Tripura Medical College who has been suffering from cystically growth on the upper part of the mouth that caused an effect on the bones of his nasal sinus.

Soon after performing the surgery, the Chief Minister took to social media site Facebook and wrote , " After taking charge as Chief Minister, today I performed Oral Cystic Lesion surgery on a child at my old workplace i.e. Tripura Medical College after a gap of almost a year. The surgery was successfully performed. In the presence of old colleagues, everything felt completely the same as before".

10-year-old Aksit Ghosh, son of Sukanta Ghosh, a resident of Agartala, is completely healthy after surgery."

The Chief Minister further said that he is feeling happy after performing surgery on a brave child after taking a long break in his medical college.

"I never felt alienated from my profession and enjoyed the companionship and dedication of my former colleagues.", he added.

According to Dr Amit Lal Goswami, Associate Professor of Dentistry, the Chief Minister was consulted as an expert on the subject who has been serving as Professor of the department in Tripura Medical College and he had planned the cystic lesion marsupialization and treatment procedure.

“A seven-member team headed by Dr Saha performed the surgery for more than an hour,” Dr Goswami said, adding that the Chief Minister had planned the surgery in a manner that would not affect the existing teeth and their future growth. The patient was feeling uncomfortable due to a cyst inside the mouth, which has become a problem with his regular food intake, and CM despite his extremely busy schedule performed the surgery.