Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that both the current Central and State Governments are playing a pivotal role in the upliftment and establishment dignity for Divyangjan.

Dr. Saha said this during the inauguration of the Khelo Tripura Para Games-2023, which included Divyangjan for the first time, at Agartala's Swami Vivekananda Maidan today.

“There is now no distinction between ordinary people and Divyangjans. Divyangjans are equally capable of developing talent and establishing themselves. They can showcase their position in society if provided with the right opportunities. The present Central and State Governments are taking a leading role in the upliftment and dignity of Divyangjan,” said Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister stated that currently, children with disabilities (Divyangjans) in the state are showcasing their talents in various fields and receiving recognition and awards in education and sports both within the state and internationally.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister emphasized that proper recognition and status for Divyangjans were granted after the formation of the new government at the Center under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also credited the term 'Divyangjans' to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Saha mentioned that approximately 36 thousand individuals have been registered on the Divyangjans list in the state, and a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 is being provided to over 15 thousand Divyangjans.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Saha also announced the launch of the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Good Governance 2.0 campaign, aiming to ensure the delivery of government benefits to every individual in society.

“The objective of the current central and state governments is to provide opportunities and facilities to the people. This government is determined to uphold people's rights,” he added.