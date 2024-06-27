Tripura Chief Minister meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Tripura's Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27.
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Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha met PM Modi on June 27
The Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (June 27).
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X, ""Chief Minister of Tripura, @DrManikSaha2, met Prime Minister @narendramodi".
The post highlighted the importance of the interaction, reflecting the continuous efforts to strengthen collaboration and address the state's needs.
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