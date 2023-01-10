Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on January 10 took a jibe at opposition CPIM and said that the party has become a regional party as the party doesn’t exist anywhere except Kerala.

Addressing a press conference, at the election office of BJP in Agartala, CM Dr. Saha said that BJP now considers CPIM as a regional party.

“We are considering CPIM as a regional party because they don’t exist anywhere. So they are known as regional parties. They are not in government, not in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, they somehow managed to win two seats in the civic body election. Except for Kerala, they are nowhere. Whatever they have now in Tripura will not be there in 2023”, claimed CM Dr. Saha.

When asked about the concern raised by opposition political parties on ‘peaceful assembly election’, CM said, “Everywhere there is a peaceful atmosphere. Flags of all opposition parties like CPIM, Congress, Trinamool BJP, and others are flowing like anything. In West Bengal, you will find only one party that is Trinamool. How can they raise such a question”.

While speaking about the ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ CM said that the presence of people in the rally is noticeable and indicated that BJP will come back again in 2023.

“In 12th January all the rath of Jana Viswas Yatra will reach the ground of Umakanta Academy School. At 11 AM our BJP National president JP Nadda will arrive in the state. From there he will directly go to Lanka Mura bordering area where he will interact with the locals living near the border and query about the problem they are facing and the government scheme. From there he will have lunch at a house of one karyakarta and then will directly come at Umakanta Academy School”, he said.

He further informed that after the event, he will hold a meeting with the core committee members of BJP and then will leave for New Delhi.