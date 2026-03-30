Tripura Chief Secretary assures no shortage of essentials in state, warns against panic and black marketing

Tripura Chief Secretary Jitender Kumar Sinha on Monday, March 30, assured that there is no shortage of essential commodities in the state, particularly petroleum products, and warned against panic and black marketing.

The assurance came after a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat to ensure uninterrupted supply and smooth distribution of essential goods across Tripura.

During the meeting, senior officials briefed the Chief Secretary on the current status of supply. He reiterated that the situation in the state remains fully under control despite reports of disruptions in other parts of the country.

Sinha stressed the need for preparedness, directing all departments to remain alert to handle any potential issues. He also cautioned against the spread of fake or misleading information on social media, urging officials to ensure accurate communication to prevent unnecessary panic among the public.

Emphasising strict enforcement, the Chief Secretary directed authorities to take immediate action against any attempts at black marketing or misinformation. He further instructed that surveillance be strengthened to maintain uninterrupted supply and ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Anurag and Dr P K Chakraborty, along with principal secretaries and departmental heads.