In a bid to transform climate change prevention into a public movement, Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha spearheaded a high-level meeting on Monday, emphasizing the need to create mass awareness about the state government's 'Mission Life' program. The initiative, undertaken by the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, aims to engage the public actively in combating climate change.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha, accompanied by Principal Secretary KS Shetty, officials from the Department of Science and Technology, and representatives from various departments, chaired the meeting to discuss the program's implementation.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sinha highlighted the primary objective of 'Mission Life' - to transform climate change prevention into a public movement. He stressed the significance of behavioral changes in addressing climate change, emphasizing that the campaign directly involves every individual.

Animesh Das, Director of the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, presented an overview of possible behavioral changes and the development of environment-friendly habits to safeguard the ecosystem. He provided insights into the 'Mission Life' campaign program, which aligns with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India's initiatives, through a comprehensive pictorial report.

Das explained, "'Mission Life' awareness program focuses on seven key areas, including energy conservation, water conservation, reduction of single-use plastics, waste-free eating habits, waste management, healthy living, and e-waste reduction." He further revealed that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had set a target for the State Science, Technology, and Environment Department to organize 2,000 activities under the 'Mission Life' program across the state, with 403 activities already completed.

The Director elaborated on the various action plans of the Department in implementing the 'Mission Life' program, emphasizing that the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment would serve as the nodal agency responsible for its successful execution throughout the state.