The nomination papers of 859 candidates have been accepted for the upcoming elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 20 other urban local bodies in Tripura, while 49 nominations filed by 20 candidates were rejected during scrutiny on November 8.

According to State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen, a total of 1,109 nomination papers were filed by 879 candidates across 21 urban local bodies. Of these, 49 papers were rejected, while the remaining 1,060 were accepted.

Among the candidates whose nominations were found valid, 342 belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 251 to the CPI(M), 216 to the Congress, 15 to the Tipra Motha Party, and 35 are from other parties or contesting as independents.

The final list of candidates will be confirmed after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations on November 10.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation, which has 51 wards, recorded the highest number of valid nominations at 164. Dharmanagar Municipal Council followed with 75 candidates, Udaipur Municipal Council with 64, Kailashahar Municipal Council with 54, Ambassa Municipal Council with 47 and Belonia Municipal Council with 45.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Pradip Chakraborty said security arrangements for the nomination process had been put in place before the Tripura High Court issued its directions on the matter.

Speaking to ANI in Agartala, Chakraborty said the commission had instructed officials of the Urban Development Department, district municipal officers and returning officers to ensure adequate security for candidates filing their nomination papers.

He said the commission had taken all necessary measures to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election process.

On demands for an extension of the nomination filing deadline, Chakraborty clarified that the High Court had not directed the commission to extend it. He also denied allegations that the commission had imposed restrictions or created obstacles for candidates seeking to file their nominations.