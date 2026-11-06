A total of 879 candidates have filed 1,109 nomination papers for elections to 21 civic bodies in Tripura, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), with the BJP fielding candidates in all 345 wards.

The last date for filing nominations ended on November 6, with candidates from the BJP, Congress, CPI(M) and other political parties submitting their papers, State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Anurag Sen said.

According to Sen, BJP candidates have filed nominations for all 345 wards, while the CPI(M) and Congress have submitted papers for 263 and 221 wards, respectively. The nomination process passed off peacefully, he added.

The civic elections will be held on November 27, while counting of votes is scheduled for December 2.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Saturday, November 7, and November 10 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The SEC has deployed 23 election observers across different subdivisions to monitor the electoral process. State Election Commissioner Pradip Kumar Chakravarty on Friday held a meeting with the observers at the State Guest House and briefed them on their responsibilities to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

The observers will proceed to their respective areas to oversee the scrutiny of nomination papers, an official said.