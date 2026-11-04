The BJP on November 3 announced 45 candidates for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, dropping Mayor Dipak Majumder, who is also the MLA from Ramnagar Assembly constituency.

Elections to 21 civic bodies across Tripura, including the AMC, are scheduled to be held on November 27.

State BJP president Abhishek Debroy said the party's core committee had finalised the candidates after receiving approval from the central leadership. The names of the remaining six AMC candidates will be announced on Wednesday, he added.

Explaining the decision to drop Majumder, Debroy said the party was following its principle of "one leader, one post".

"An MLA has duties towards the people. The party will contest the elections highlighting the good work done by Majumder," he said.

Debroy said the BJP had also dropped some sitting corporators on various grounds, including reservation requirements and internal party considerations.

The candidate lists for municipalities and nagar panchayats will be announced shortly, he said.

On seat-sharing with ally Tipra Motha Party, Debroy said the BJP had offered it three wards across various municipalities.