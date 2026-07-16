Tripura civil services associations seek unconditional apology from LoP over remarks on IPS officer

The All India Services (AIS) Associations of Tripura on July 16 strongly condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made by Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury against South Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Mourya Krishna C, IPS, describing the comments as inappropriate and unbecoming of a constitutional functionary.

In a joint statement issued by the IAS, IPS and IFS Associations of the Tripura Chapter, the associations objected to Chaudhury's reported reference to the serving IPS officer as an "idiot" while the officer was performing his official duties.

The associations stated that the South Tripura SP has been discharging his responsibilities in accordance with the law and asserted that personal attacks on officers acting in good faith could erode public confidence in institutions and adversely affect the morale of the police and civil services.

While acknowledging that elected representatives have every democratic right to question government policies and administrative actions, the associations said such criticism should remain respectful and must not include abusive or insulting language directed at individual officers.

The statement further alleged that the incident was not isolated, claiming that the Leader of Opposition had recently made unsubstantiated and offensive allegations against several senior state government officials. It said repeated personal attacks on public servants without credible evidence are irresponsible and undermine both the dignity of public institutions and the morale of officers carrying out their duties under the law.

The AIS Associations urged Chaudhury to withdraw his remarks and issue an unconditional public apology. They also appealed to all public representatives, irrespective of political affiliation, to maintain civility, mutual respect and the dignity necessary for the effective functioning of democratic institutions.

The joint statement was signed by Rajesh Kumar Das (IAS) on behalf of the IAS Association, R. Daribing (IPS) representing the IPS Association, and S. Prabhu (IFS) for the IFS Association, Tripura Chapter.