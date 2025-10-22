Tripura Civil Society calls 24-hour bandh over Tiprasa Accord, illegal infiltration concerns

Tripura Civil Society has announced a 24-hour bandh on October 23, citing demands including action against illegal infiltration, implementation of the Inner Line Permit, and enforcement of the Tiprasa Accord. Picketing will take place at around 25 locations across the state, including three key points in Agartala.

Speaking on the matter, Tripura Civil Society leader and Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma said, “In Agartala, there will be three locations — Circuit House, in front of the Tripura Assembly, and North Gate. However, the final decision will be taken by evening. From Kanchanpur, Panisagar, Hatai Kotor, and across the state in 25 locations, this picketing will be held in every district. The number of picketing sites may increase. We are receiving many phone calls from people as they are enthusiastic and ready to support the bandh.”

Debbarma added that Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has repeatedly engaged both the Tripura and Central governments over their demands.

“The central government has signed an agreement, which is the Tiprasa Accord, but they have not implemented it, and they should give an answer. We had to go to the Supreme Court to hold village committee elections. Around 38 bills were sent to the government after being passed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, but not a single one has been cleared. The Central government had agreed to our demands, but it has been 18 months, and nothing has been implemented. Why is the government silent on this issue? That is why we are protesting, and the government has forced us to call the bandh.”

Debbarma also highlighted concerns over illegal immigration, noting that “a few days back, around 24 Bangladeshis were detained. Almost every day, such incidents happen. The government must take steps against illegal Bangladeshis who are living here illegally.”

He warned that failure to address these demands could lead to a “massive protest” across the state.