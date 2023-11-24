Tripura Police on November 24 detained five persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man that occurred late on November 23 in the Bagachatal area under Belonia sub-division in the South District.



The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over water connection between two families.



Belonia Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Das, speaking on the matter, informed India Today NE over the phone that they received a murder complaint, leading to the detention of five persons.



“We received a complaint regarding a murder case. Following this, we have detained five persons. The incident took place over a dispute of water connection between two groups last night at Bagachatal area under Belonia sub-division. Following this, a scuffle took place in which one person, identified as Badal Tripura (32), sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said the SDPO.



While sources have said that the police have also registered a case against 12 people for this murder.



The conflict allegedly started between the families of one Rajkumar Tripura and Badal Tripura, residing in two neighboring houses, over the drinking water supplied through the pipeline of the Atal Jal Mission last Wednesday afternoon.



“The dispute continued until Thursday night. Finally, it turned into a scuffle. As a result of this quarrel, Badal Tripura, along with his brother and a few others, attacked Rajkumar Tripura's house with sticks. Four members of Rajkumar Tripura's family were injured in this attack. On the other hand, Badal Tripura faced resistance, was seriously injured, and died while undergoing treatment at Belonia Sub-divisional Hospital. Several people were injured in the clash and are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” stated a source.



Meanwhile, Rajnagar BJP mandal president Ranjit Sarkar alleged that miscreants backed by CPIM (Communist Party of India-Marxist) brutally murdered him.