Four people were arrested on Friday (July 12) following the death of a young boy who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala. Reang's death has sparked massive protests in the Ganda Twisa sub-division under Tripura's Dhalai District.

It all began on July 7 after a small altercation occurred between two groups at a fair. This minor altercation led to a scuffle, resulting in injuries to Parameswar Reang, who died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at GB Pant.

"We have already arrested four boys, all of whom are now in judicial custody," Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Waheed told India Today NE.

The unrest began following the death of Reang. When his body was brought back to Gandacherra, the atmosphere grew tense.

Villagers demanded the arrest of the culprits who broke violence against Reang.

"They held a protest and set some small establishments on fire. Some of the shops were gutted in the fire. We have deployed police and paramilitary forces everywhere. We are taking control of the situation. We don’t want it to escalate. The situation is now totally under control," said Waheed.

To maintain law and order, the district administration has deployed sufficient forces on the ground.

However, the DM confirmed that "we have already arrested four boys, all of whom are now in judicial custody."

The DM highlighted the role of social media in exacerbating tensions: "Some messages were sent on social media which instigated the people. However, no other incidents have taken place. Sensing that the law and order situation might deteriorate, we declared Section 144 in the Gonda Twisa sub-division. Although some protests occurred at night, everything is now normal."

Currently, internet connection been suspended in Gandacherra for the next 24 hours.

Local sources indicate that the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area, is intended to prevent further clashes and maintain peace in the region.