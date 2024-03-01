The Higher Secondary or Class 12 board examinations of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) commenced on Friday at 12 PM across the state.

TBSE President Dr Dhananajoy Gan Chowdhury announced that the examinations, starting today, are scheduled to conclude on March 30.

“On the inaugural day, candidates will write their English examination, which commenced promptly at 12 noon. This year's Higher Secondary cohort comprises a total of 25,345 students, underscoring the significance of these examinations in shaping the educational journey of the youth,” he informed India Today NE.

The TBSE President added that a network of 60 centres and 98 venues has been established throughout the state to facilitate the smooth conduct of the examinations.



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Among these 60 centres, 7 are in Dhalai, 6 in Gomati, 3 in Khowai, 5 in the North District, 8 in each of Sepahijala and South Districts, 3 in Unakoti, and 20 in the West District.

"We have designated examination centres strategically to ensure accessibility and convenience for all students. The rigorous planning involved in organizing examinations in various districts reflects our commitment to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the evaluation process," he said.

For Class 12, the exams will begin with the English paper on March 1. Subsequently, the schedule includes the Language Paper (Bangla, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo) on March 4, Chemistry and Political Science on March 6, Business Studies, Education, and Physics on March 9, Accountancy, Biology, and History on March 11, Mathematics and Philosophy on March 13, Economics on March 15, Psychology on March 18, Geography on March 20, Sanskrit, Arabic, and Statistics on March 22, Sociology on March 26, Computer Science and Music on March 28, and vocational subjects on March 30.

The Class 10 examinations will commence on March 2 and continue until March 23.