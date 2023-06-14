Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on June 14 announced that the Agartala Government Dental College at IGM Hospital is ready to start its classes from this academic year.

The announcement was made by CM soon after he arrived in Tripura from Delhi and visited the first Dental College in Agartala.

During his visit to the first dental college in Agartala, the CM expressed his gratitude as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dental College. He also highlighted that both the Government of India and the Dental Council of India have granted permission to commence classes.

"The NEET results have also been published. Although there may be some initial challenges in starting the classes, I am here today to inspect the facility, ensure everything is in order, and identify any areas that require attention. The health secretary and other officials are accompanying me to address any issues that arise. We have thoroughly examined the infrastructure," stated the CM.

He further mentioned that there are a few pending tasks, and he has directed the authorities to expedite their completion.

"Starting from this academic year, classes will be initiated. The hostels are also in satisfactory condition. We remain optimistic that by August, everything will be ready," added the CM.

With the Chief Minister's assurance and the diligent efforts of the officials involved, the Agartala Government Dental College eagerly anticipates a successful commencement of classes, bringing forth a new era of dental education in the region.

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