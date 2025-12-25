Tripura clinches national third place at Kala Utsav 2025 with Hojagiri performance

Tripura secured third place at the national-level Kala Utsav 2025, with a Hojagiri folk dance performance earning top honours at the five-day event held in Pune from December 20 to 24.

The ranking was awarded for a group performance by four students of Chandrapur Higher Secondary School in the Gomati district. The judges cited control, rhythm and coordination as key strengths of the routine, which stood out among entries from across the country.

The competition took place at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, bringing together school-level cultural teams from multiple states. Tripura’s entry marked one of the state’s strongest showings at the national platform this year.

Hojagiri, traditionally performed by the Reang community, is known for its emphasis on balance and precision, often executed without musical instruments. The performance drew attention for its technical discipline and faithful representation of the form.

State officials said the result highlights the continued presence of Tripura’s folk traditions in national cultural forums, with schools playing a central role in sustaining and showcasing regional art forms.