The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of West District remanded two individuals, including a woman, to police custody until May 7 in connection with the murder of Durga Prasanna Deb, also known as Viki, who served as the secretary of the Bharat Ratna Sangha club in Agartala.

The Bharat Ratna Sangha club is the largest social club of Tripura.

Speaking to India Today NE, Advocate Indrajit Biswas said that the incident occurred on April 30 near Hati Para in Sal Bagan area of Agartala, where Durga Prasanna Deb was shot dead at point blank range.

“On May 1, Tripura Police arrested one person identified as Pradyot Dhar Chowdhury (65). After three days in police custody, he was brought before Chief Judicial Magistrate Saikat Das today. During interrogation, the police discovered the involvement of a woman named Sushmita Sarkar (22), a resident of Bhubanban in Agartala,” explained the advocate.

He further revealed that the police had requested an additional five days of custody for Pradyot Dhar Chowdhury to investigate the extent of involvement of other individuals in the incident and for further interrogation. Additionally, the police requested 10 days of custody for Sushmita.

“After considering the evidence, the court has ordered them to be held in police custody until May 7,” he concluded.