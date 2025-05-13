Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday announced that 17,554 government posts have been filled over the last seven years through what he described as a transparent recruitment policy. Speaking at a ceremony for newly recruited constables, Saha emphasised that law and order remain a top priority for his administration.

The chief minister said the government had taken concrete steps to address staffing shortages in the police force, particularly by enhancing recruitment and strengthening gender representation. "All these recruitments have been done by implementing 33 per cent reservation for women," he said.

Between February 5 and April 13 this year alone, 4,499 additional vacant posts were filled. During the event, Saha handed out appointment letters to several of the 975 newly recruited constables and revealed that another 916 posts have already received cabinet approval for recruitment.

To further bolster security, Saha said the government is fast-tracking the appointment of 6,967 special executives and 218 sub-inspectors.

"There is no need to hit the streets demanding jobs in the government sector because the government is working to take the right decision at the appropriate time," he told job seekers, underlining the administration's commitment to employment generation.

According to Saha, Tripura's crime rate remains low compared to other Indian states. "Tripura stands at eighth place from the bottom among 28 states of the country when it comes to crime graph," he said. The state ranked similarly low in crimes against persons and recorded the lowest number of property-related crimes in 2024.

Saha also pointed to what he described as significant progress in the state’s anti-drug efforts. “We have shown a zero tolerance policy to smuggling of drugs,” he said. Tripura saw a 106 per cent increase in drug seizures in 2024 compared to 2023, and a 132 per cent increase in the destruction of contraband during the same period.

Holding the Home portfolio himself, the chief minister added that he personally monitors the progress of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act cases. “I review the status of NDPS cases with lawyers and police on a regular interval to ensure no persons involved in such cases secure bail or skip punishment,” he said.

Border security also featured prominently in his address. Saha reported a 136 per cent increase in arrests of illegal Bangladeshi nationals or other foreign individuals in 2024 compared to the previous year, attributing the rise to heightened vigilance along the international border. (PTI)