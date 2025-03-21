Tripura's budget for the 2025-26 financial year is inclusive and aims to foster overall development, Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on March 21.

CM Saha said that Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy presented the budget for the 2025-26 financial year and conveyed his gratitude, emphasising that the budget aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas.

"I want to congratulate him. The budget allocation exceeds Rs 32,000 crore. I am hopeful that the deficit of around Rs 429 crore will be managed. Several remarkable schemes have been introduced, such as the Bharat Mata Canteen, an entertainment center for the intellectually disabled, Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, Mukhyamantri Balika Samriddhi Yojana, a Centre for Computer-Based Exams, and the Tripura Competitive Examination Centre," he said.

CM Saha further described the budget as "exceptional," emphasising that it is unlike any previous ones. He expressed hope that it would receive widespread support from all quarters.

"We have also announced a 3 per cent DA and DR hike for government employees and pensioners," he added.