Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on January 13, stated that 2,697 people were arrested and narcotics worth over Rs 1,500 crore were seized during the period from 2022 to 2024.

While addressing Tripura Legislative Assembly on the second day today, CM Saha who is also the home minister of the state, said that before 2018, Tripura was plagued by rampant drug-related issues. However, following the formation of the current government in 2018, significant strides have been made to transform the state into a drug-free Tripura.

He said that acting on the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

“As a result of Nesha Mukt Abhiyan by Tripura Government, large quantities of illegal narcotics such as marijuana, cough syrup, narcotic tablets, heroin, and others have been seized. Police have conducted raids across the state, destroyed marijuana plantations, and arrested individuals involved in drug-related activities,” he said.

Saha provided data to illustrate the government's progress. In 2022, 562 cases were registered, and 759 individuals were arrested. In 2023, the figures rose to 633 cases and 1,052 arrests. By 2024, 407 cases were registered, leading to 886 arrests. Over the three years, a total of 1,665 cases were registered, and 2,697 individuals were arrested.

“In 2024, the state police achieved a record by destroying the highest number of cannabis plants and seedlings to date. The market value of the drugs seized during this period increased significantly, almost doubling (by 106 per cent),” he said.

He further elaborated, “During the last three years, the state police seized 1,54,658 kg of marijuana, 5,82,100 bottles of cough syrup, 25,62,791 narcotic tablets, 34,971 grams of heroin, and destroyed 2,45,91,258 cannabis plants. The total market value of the seized narcotics, including vehicles, amounts to Rs 1,587 crore, 47 lakh, 41 thousand, and 762. Notably, the destruction of marijuana plants and seedlings reached an all-time high in 2024.”

CM Saha mentioned that the state has established a State Level Drug-Free India Campaign Committee, as per the instructions of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. This committee collaborates with various state departments, including the Social Welfare & Social Education Department, Home Department, Education Department, Youth Affairs & Sports Department, Narcotics Control Bureau, NGOs, and district-level committees, to combat drug addiction and implement preventive measures.