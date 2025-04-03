Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Thursday, April 3, laid the foundation stone for a new 50-bed hospital in Agartala, aiming to improve healthcare access in the state capital.

The hospital, to be managed by the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), is expected to be operational within six months and will include a minor operation theatre.

Highlighting the government's commitment to healthcare, Saha said the new facility would reduce pressure on the two major hospitals in the city, GBP Hospital and IGM Hospital. “The city's residents will no longer have to rush to the GBP Hospital or IGM Hospital because they will have the option to go to the proposed hospital,” he stated.

To further support patients and their families, the government has planned a night shelter for those traveling from rural areas. The facility will provide lodging and food at subsidized rates, ensuring better support for people accompanying patients. “A provision for setting up a night shelter house has been mentioned in the budget for the current fiscal year,” Saha said.

Additionally, the chief minister highlighted existing welfare initiatives, mentioning a mid-day meal program for attendants of hospitalised patients. “The Rotary Club, in association with the Rogi Kalyan Samity of GBP Hospital, has already launched a mid-day meal facility at Rs 10 per plate. It benefits several people,” he added.

With healthcare marked as a priority area for the government, the new hospital is expected to enhance medical facilities in Agartala and ease congestion at the existing healthcare centers. (PTI)